Lyle-Pacelli girls break into the win column Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team won its first game of the season when it topped Wabasha-Kellogg (2-17 overall) 49-33 in Lyle Tuesday.

Kristen Koopal put up 25 points for LP (1-17 overall).

LP scoring: Kristen Koopal, 25; Lexi Lewis, 11; Maddie Kankowski, 9; Jada Leif, 2; G. Bauer, 2