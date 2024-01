Lyle-Pacelli boys take down Mabel-Canton Published 9:37 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team pulled off a 75-61 win over Mabel-Canton (6-10 overall) in Pacelli Gym Thursday.

Dylan Christianson paced LP (7-8 overall) with 19 points and Chase Bauer added 18.

LP scoring: Dylan Christianson, 19; Chase Bauer, 18; Landon Meyer, 10; Leland Hicks, 7; Marshall Burma, 7; Andrew Fredrick, 6; Isaac Nelsen, 6; Jack Klingfus, 2