Knights hand Awesome Blossom boys a loss Published 9:48 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (11-9 overall) 73-60 in Kenyon Monday night.

It was the second straight loss for the previously unbeaten Awesome Blossoms, who have played three games in a span of four days.

BP (17-2 overall) was led by Gabe Hein, sho scored 26 points.

BP scoring: Gabe Hein, 26; Brady Kittelson, 18; Cooper Cooke, 8; Zack Hein, 6; Gabe Staloch, 2