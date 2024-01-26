Jamey Helgeson: SSI must be updated to serve people with disabilities and seniors, today! Published 5:10 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The SSI program provides critical support to adults and children with disabilities and older adults. But it has many rules that are unfair or make it harder for people to save money and get out of poverty. These rules are very old and must be updated to reflect life today. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides money to 8 million adults and children with disabilities and older adults in the United States (U.S).

It helps them pay for their housing and the food they eat. Without this money, they could lose their homes or go hungry. Getting SSI also means that they get Medicaid health insurance. The federal government has many rules about how much money people can earn, save, or have in the bank if they get SSI. These rules have not been changed in at least 30 years. The federal government also decides how much money people can get SSI each month. Even though the amount goes up a little each year, it is not enough. These old rules mean that people may not be able to pay for the things they need right now or save for things they will need later. The rules force people to live in poverty. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and save for emergencies.

We must make updates to the SSI program to help people who get SSI. The changes that Congress is considering are:

• Increase the amount of resources that people can have

• Get rid of old rules about support from friends and family

• Increase the income that the SSI program does not count

• Get rid of rules that punish people who marry

• Increase the amount of money people can get

Learn more and act now to help make this change at https://tinyurl.com/SupportSSISavings.

Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser upcoming

Join the People First Aktion Club for an evening of warmth and community at their Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper & Fudge Sale Fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Mower County Senior Center, located at 400 3rd Ave NE, Austin.

Advance tickets for adults are $10, and for children (12 and under), they are $7. Secure your tickets during business hours at LIFE Mower County. At the door, adult tickets will be $12, and for children, it’s $9, payable in cash or check (made out to People First) upon arrival.

Meal options include your choice of chicken dumpling soup and/or chili, served with garlic bread, dessert, crackers, and beverages. Dine-in and to-go options are available.

For inquiries or ticket purchases, contact 507-433-8994, email info@lifemowercounty.org or www.lifemowercounty.org/soupchilisupper.

Supporting this fundraiser not only offers a delightful culinary experience but also contributes to the self-advocacy training and community service projects undertaken by the People First Aktion Club. Donations of boneless chicken, hamburger, carrots, celery, and financial contributions are welcome to help cut expenses and boost profits.

Reach out to the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 to learn how you can make a difference in supporting these self-advocates who give back to their supportive community.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Board of Directors Meeting

Tuesday: Bingo

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Bowling

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling

Thursday: What’s Cooking with Thelma – Chocolate Banana Pudding

Friday: Dining Out With Friends at Lansing Corners Bar and Grill

Feb. 6: Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper for People First Aktion Club

Feb. 7: Youth/Family: Open Rec and Sensory Night

Feb. 7: Special Olympics Bowling

Feb. 8: Parent and Caregiver Coffee Chats

Feb. 8: Self-Advocates Minnesota (SAM) Meeting

Feb. 9: Open Center

Feb. 10: Date Night at Diamond Jo Casino

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar