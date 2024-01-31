In Your Community: Masons, Shriners raise $5,000 through bell-ringing

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

By Daily Herald

Members of Fidelity Lodge No. 39 and the Austin Shrine Club rang bells for the Salvation Army Food Shelf on Fridays from Thanksgiving to Christmas. A total of approximately 80 hours were given from those who helped. This resulted in just over $5,000 collected. A matching community grant was submitted to Minnesota Masonic Charities in the amount of $5,000. This brought the total amount to $10,170. Pictured at the presentation, from left, are: Otto Volkert, Neil Hanson, Mark Mincks, Major Jeff Strickler, Brad Stout and Gary Brolsma. There were other Lodge members involved, but unavailable for the presentation. Photo provided

