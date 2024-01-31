In Your Community: Masons, Shriners raise $5,000 through bell-ringing

Members of Fidelity Lodge No. 39 and the Austin Shrine Club rang bells for the Salvation Army Food Shelf on Fridays from Thanksgiving to Christmas. A total of approximately 80 hours were given from those who helped. This resulted in just over $5,000 collected. A matching community grant was submitted to Minnesota Masonic Charities in the amount of $5,000. This brought the total amount to $10,170. Pictured at the presentation, from left, are: Otto Volkert, Neil Hanson, Mark Mincks, Major Jeff Strickler, Brad Stout and Gary Brolsma. There were other Lodge members involved, but unavailable for the presentation. Photo provided