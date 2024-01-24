HEARING 2.6.24 Published 7:24 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, 2/6/2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning Commission

Tue, February 6, 2024 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM (CDT)

Please join via Zoom from your computer or smartphone.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86973636902?pwd=iQDyOp9maOiR8iqivvZ71kRieZIJhK.1

Meeting ID: 869 7363 6902

Passcode: 203307

ORDINANCE; Request to modify the Zoning Ordinance per 14-39 to allow for limited recreational uses (CrossFit or Functional Fitness) in the Industrial District as a Conditional Use; this request includes modifications to Definitions and Development Standards. Property Owner(s) are Michael Ruhland, Ruhland Properties LLC

CUP #970; Michael Ruhland c/o Ruhland Properties LLC request a Conditional Use Permit to operate a CrossFit facility in an existing building located in the Industrial Zone. Property Owner(s) are Michael Ruhland, Ruhland Properties LLC

CUP #973; Cory & Melissa Carroll request a Conditional Use Permit for operation of a kennel facility with up to 35 animals (20 dogs, 15 cats). Property owner(s) are Cory & Melissa Carroll

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us Dated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Angela Lipelt, Mower County Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 24, 2024

