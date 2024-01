Grand Meadow girls take down Lewiston-Altura Published 11:05 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat Lewiston-Altura (3-16 overall) 57-45 in Lewiston Saturday.

Lexy Foster put up 26 points for the Superlarks (12-7 overall).

GM stats: Lexy Foster, 26; Lauren Queensland, 16; Gracie Foster, 7; Rylee Schafler, 4; Grace Soltau, 2; Kendall Jack, 2