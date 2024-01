Four Blossoms break double digits in win over USC Published 10:02 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat United South Central 61-24 in USC Friday.

The Awesome Blossoms (12-5 overall) had four players score at least 10 points in the win.

BP scoring: Shawntee Snyder, 13; Addison Doocy, 11; Claire Schwarz, 10; Sienna Fyksen, 10; Macy Lembke, 8; Ella Smith, 6; Caitlyn Stangl, 3