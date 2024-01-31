Dr. Daniel Bollingberg joins Bollingberg Chiropractic Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Bollingberg Chiropractic has welcomed Dr. Daniel Bollingberg as the newest chiropractor in its Austin office.

Daniel is the son of Dr. Faye and Rolf Bollingberg, and grew up in Austin, where he graduated from Pacelli Catholic Schools in 2016. Following this, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul from 2016-2020 where he got his B.S. in Exercise Science.

He finished his education at Northwestern Health Sciences University, in Bloomington graduating as a Doctor of Chiropractic in December of 2023.

Daniel is married to Dr. Courtney Bollingberg, a dentist at Scheick Dental, and they have one son, Hudson, who is 10 ½ months old. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife, son, and dog, as well as golfing, playing card games, and watching any sport he can find.

Daniel joins both Dr. Jake Morgan and Dr. Faye Bollingberg. He is currently accepting new patients and is excited to work with the entire family, along with athletes, work injuries, motor vehicle injuries, and the elderly. He is excited to be back where he grew up and give back to his community.