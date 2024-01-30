Dennis J. Kolb, 90, of Austin, Minnesota, died Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born to Isidore and Anna Mary (Wensmann) Kolb on June 15, 1933 in Ogema, Minnesota. He was the seventh of nine children (four sisters and four brothers). The family moved to Austin when he was six years of age so that his father could help run the family (Kolb) bakery. Dennis attended catholic schools in Austin and began driving semi-trucks as soon as he received his driver’s license. He had 24 different jobs over the years, but most of them were driving semis. Over the years, he hauled fruit and grain all over Oklahoma and Texas, and beer for several different breweries in St. Paul and Milwaukee. He retired from Gopher Distributing after 40 years of driving and management positions.

Dennis met Rosemary “Marie” Gorvin in 1951 when she was selling tickets at a local movie theater. They would marry on June 6, 1953 and were blessed with six children: Tom, Bob, Kathy, Mary, Lou Ann, and Stephen. Dennis and Marie traveled to many different states, and enjoyed motorcycling, camping, boating and fishing. Marie passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 29, 1994.

Dennis met his second wife, Darlene (Holderness) Madsen at a singles meeting in 1999. They were wed on October 17, 2000. Dennis and Darlene lived in Austin, but enjoyed many winters in Mission, Texas over the years.

In his retirement, Dennis enjoyed woodworking, working on lawnmowers, snowblowers and cars. He had a life-long love of riding horses, and had many of them over the years, including one named Buddy and another one called Cisco. Dennis rode well into his late eighties and was really itching to get on Cisco again for his ninetieth birthday this past June. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but it wasn’t for the lack of him trying to finagle it.

Dennis approached life with an unwavering strength of character, a sharp and brilliant mind that illuminated every room he entered. Stubborn in the best possible way, he stood firm in his convictions and beliefs, leaving an imprint of resilience that will forever be remembered.

His was a life well-lived, a legacy of love, determination, and enduring spirit. May his memory continue to inspire us to embrace life with the same vigor and enthusiasm that defined his remarkable journey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rosemary “Marie” Kolb; infant son, Steven Kolb; infant daughter, Lou Ann Kolb; siblings, Evelyn Downey, Viola Anderson, Raymond Kolb, LuVern Kolb, Duane Kolb, Isidore Kolb, Jr., Mary Jane Baier, and Bernice Rittenour.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Darlene Kolb, Austin, MN; children: Thomas (Erin) Kolb, Alden, MN, Robert (Debbie) Kolb, Austin, MN, Katherine (Paul) Braithwaite, Cedar Rapids, IA, Mary Hanson, Austin, MN, and Lisa (Glenn) Gibbs, Pflugerville, TX; grandchildren: Dane Aronson, Micah Aronson, Keri (Al) Rasmussen, Kevin Haney, Kory (Jennifer) Haney, Jessica (Matt) Franzen, Jason (Tara) Braithwaite, Ethan (Kate) Hanson, Elly (John) Whitenack, Abigail (Steven) Ajluni and Maxwell Gibbs; 25 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be celebrated at 2 pm on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father Andrew Beerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary and will continue for one hour before the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.