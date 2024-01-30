Debora D. Enfield, 64

Debora Darlene Enfield, age 64, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. She was born on November 9, 1959, to Junior and Darlene (Sanow) Conner in Mason City, Iowa. Debora grew up and attended school in Austin. On July 4, 1981, she married Daniel Enfield at the Hormel Nature Center in Austin, their union was blessed with one son. The couple later separated. In 2001 she met Don, and they spent 23 happy years together. Debora worked in various places in her life including Hayfield Window and Door, NCS in Owatonna, Hormel Foods in Austin, and Our House Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching game shows, her favorites included Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Debora also liked to watch murder mystery shows and play cards. She collected eagle figurines. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed helping with her granddaughters as they were growing up. Debora will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debora was survived by her significant other, Don of Austin; sons, Nathan (Stephanie) Conner of Indianola, Iowa, and Daniel Enfield of Austin; granddaughters, Sydney and Felicia; siblings, Bruce Conner of Austin, Dean (Wendy) Conner of Austin, Betty (Daryl) Griese of Austin, Rick (Lori) Conner of Bloomington, Penny Conner of Waseca, and Bonnie (John) Morrison of Humbolt, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Darlene Conner; brother, Gene (Linda) Conner; sisters, Fay Enfield and Barb Parmenter.

As per Debora’s wishes no formal services will be held. A private family burial will take place at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the care team at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare and St. Croix Hospice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.