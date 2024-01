Christopherson nets 20 to lead Hayfield girls past WEM Published 9:45 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

The Hayfield girls basketball team beat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54-45 on the road Thursday.

Chelsea Christopherson led the Vikings (18-2 overall) with 20 points.

Hayfield scoring: Chelsea Christopherson, 20; Natalie Beaver, 16; Lily Beyer, 8; Kristen Watson, 4; Betsy Gillette, 4; Emily Hansen, 2