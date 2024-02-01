Celebration of Life: Garrett Lester, 29

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. -Please join us to celebrate the life of Garrett Lester. We will gather to share some of our favorite memories and favorite stories and remember the wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend who is greatly missed. The celebration of life in honor of Garrett Lester will be held on February 18th, 2024, at 1pm at the Lyle American Legion Post 105 in Lyle, MN.

Garrett Lester, 29, Russellville, Ala., died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in his home.