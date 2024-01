Cardinal girls can’t keep up with Knights Published 9:59 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball team lost to Kingsland (9-5 overall) 63-38 in LeRoy Friday.

Jenna Olson scored 14 points for the Cardinals (2-15 overall).

LO scoring: Jenna Olson, 14; Miranda Nagel, 13; Benita Nolt, 11