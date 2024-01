Burros keep LP girls in check Published 8:18 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team lost to the Burros (9-11 overall) 54-24 in Lanesboro Tuesday.

Maddi Klankowski led the Athletics (1-18 overall) with 11 points and six rebounds.

LP scoring: Maddi Klankowski, 11; Kristen Koopal, 7; Jada Leif, 4; Averi Drennan, 2