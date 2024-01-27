Bruins get back on track with a win in Minot
Published 10:13 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
The Austin Bruins scored a big 3-2 win over the Minotauros (28-9-1-0 overall) in Minot Friday.
Austin Salani, Gustav Noren and Alex Laurenza all scored a goal for the Bruins (19-16-1-1 overall).
Trent Wiemken stopped 26 shots for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 1 – 3
Minot 0 1 1 – 2
First period
(A) Austin Salani (Gustav Noren, Ocean Wallace) 17:44
Second period
(A) Gustav Noren (Tristan Zarsky) 6:32
(M) Will Dawson (Colby Woogk, Chad Muller) 17:04
Third period
(A) Alex Laurenza (Ocean Wallace, Connor Brust) :42
(M) Chad Muller (John Small, Joel Lehtinen) 11:23