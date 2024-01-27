Bruins get back on track with a win in Minot Published 10:13 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Austin Bruins scored a big 3-2 win over the Minotauros (28-9-1-0 overall) in Minot Friday.

Austin Salani, Gustav Noren and Alex Laurenza all scored a goal for the Bruins (19-16-1-1 overall).

Trent Wiemken stopped 26 shots for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 1 – 3

Minot 0 1 1 – 2

First period

(A) Austin Salani (Gustav Noren, Ocean Wallace) 17:44

Second period

(A) Gustav Noren (Tristan Zarsky) 6:32

(M) Will Dawson (Colby Woogk, Chad Muller) 17:04

Third period

(A) Alex Laurenza (Ocean Wallace, Connor Brust) :42

(M) Chad Muller (John Small, Joel Lehtinen) 11:23