Bruins blanked by Minotauros
Published 11:32 am Sunday, January 28, 2024
The Austin Bruins lost to the Minot Minotauros 5-0 in Minot Saturday.
Nick Kurtiak had 19 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Email newsletter signup
Austin 0 0 0 – 0
Minot 1 3 1 – 5
First period
(M) Nicholas Swecke (Will Dawson, Weston Knox) 13:14
Second period
(M) Chad Muller (Joel Lehtinen, Trevor Stachowiak) 14:14
(M) Jack O’Hanisain (John Small, Ryan Jockims) 15:39
(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Colby Woogk, Adam Mahler) 16:51
Third period
(M) Colby Bear (Ian Spencer, Jack Garnder) 7:21