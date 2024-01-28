Bruins blanked by Minotauros

Published 11:32 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins lost to the Minot Minotauros 5-0 in Minot Saturday.

Nick Kurtiak had 19 saves for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 – 0

Minot 1 3 1 – 5

First period

(M) Nicholas Swecke (Will Dawson, Weston Knox) 13:14

Second period

(M) Chad Muller (Joel Lehtinen, Trevor Stachowiak) 14:14

(M) Jack O’Hanisain (John Small, Ryan Jockims) 15:39

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (Colby Woogk, Adam Mahler) 16:51

Third period

(M) Colby Bear (Ian Spencer, Jack Garnder) 7:21

