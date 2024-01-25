Blue Devil women snap out of their slump

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak when it beat Western Tech 78-44 on the road Wednesday.

Barbora Fronkova poured in 26 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (9-7 overall) and Kenai Holien added 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

RCC scoring: Barbora Frankova, 26; Kenai Holien, 22; Laura Granada, 14; Lily Dean, 6; Erika Thurnau, 5; Sarah George, 5

Maynard G. Weis, 96

