Austin’s Winkels grabs 75th win in Veldman Invite

Published 10:51 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

By Daily Herald

Austin junior Sam Winkels hit a major milestone as he won the 285-pound bracket at the Veldman Invite in South Saint Paul Saturday.

Winkels recorded three pins to win the tournament and he now has 75 career victories. Winkels is 31-1 overall this season with 17 pins and he has won four tournaments.

Austin senior Tony Garcia went 2-1 and took third in the tournament.

Email newsletter signup

Austin will host Albert Lea and Mankato West and that match will raise money for breast cancer research.

More RSS General

Cotter ends Blossom winning streak at 17

Photos: Frigid Frolic for Funds

Twins have laid low this offseason with regional TV revenue uncertain; they still like their team

Minnesota governor appointed 1st cannabis chief with incomplete background information, audit says

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections