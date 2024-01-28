Austin’s Winkels grabs 75th win in Veldman Invite Published 10:51 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

Austin junior Sam Winkels hit a major milestone as he won the 285-pound bracket at the Veldman Invite in South Saint Paul Saturday.

Winkels recorded three pins to win the tournament and he now has 75 career victories. Winkels is 31-1 overall this season with 17 pins and he has won four tournaments.

Austin senior Tony Garcia went 2-1 and took third in the tournament.

Austin will host Albert Lea and Mankato West and that match will raise money for breast cancer research.