Austin girls fall to Rochester JM Published 9:56 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

The Austin girls basketball team lost to Rochester John Marshall (12-5 overall) 63-54 in Rochester Friday.

Ajiem Agwa poured in 32 points for Austin (6-10 overall).

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 32; Marissa Shute, 8; Quinn Osgood, 6; Mackenzie Brede, 5; Gracie Arndt, 3