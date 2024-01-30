Alvin J. Meyer, 95

Alvin James Meyer, 95, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Comforcare.

Alvin was born April 6, 1928 on a farm near Bassett, Iowa to Otto and Opal (Tolle) Meyer. He was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 1945. He lived on a farm until he moved to Austin, Minnesota in 1954 to work as the Produce Manager at Trowbridge Super Valu. Alvin married Ramona Nack on June 19, 1955 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton, Iowa. Together, they raised two children, Melodie and Michael.

Alvin was the store manager when Trowbridge was purchased by Red Owl in 1969. He worked for Red Owl for about 16 years. Alvin was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the Church Council, often ushered on Sundays, and helped Ramona tend to the flowers on the church grounds. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes, traveling, playing cards and watching sports on television. He was a long time Chicago Cubs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ramona Meyer in 2019; daughter Melodie Williamson in 2020 and grandson, Joshua Meyer in 2022.

Alvin is survived by his son, Michael Meyer of Austin; and grandson, John Meyer of Lexington, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Welke officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Beckwith Cemetery in Colwell, Iowa which was started by Alvin’s great-great grandparents.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.