Agwa and Arndt lead Packers to a win in Northfield Published 11:18 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

The Austin girls basketball team beat the Raiders (5-13 overall) 55-49 in Northfield Saturday.

Ajiem Agwa scored 15 points for the Packers (7-10 overall) and Gracie Arndt added 12.

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 15; Gracie Arndt, 12; Quinn Osgood, 10; Mackenzie Brede, 5; Nora Sand, 5; Marissa Shute, 4; Nyaguay Mar, 4