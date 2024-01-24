24-0017-FC01 Published 6:40 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 5, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $84,961.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Scott C. Voogd, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 6, 2015 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 6341 as Document Number T000016327 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Mower County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on November 21, 2023 as Document Number T18605 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Mower County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 26, Block 4, Pinecrest Second Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 801 18TH ST SW, AUSTIN, MN 55912

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $70,587.20

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Primelending, a Plainscapital Company

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 34.585.0350

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

100053601314886358

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN 55912.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on September 19, 2024.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: January 23, 2024

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

TROTT LAW, P.C.

By: /s/

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Sung Woo Hong, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(24-0017-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Austin Daily Herald: Jan. 27 Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Mar. 2, 2024

24-0017-FC01