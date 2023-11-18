Wings take advantage of Bruin penalties to win 7-3 Published 10:29 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

1 of 3

The Austin Bruins couldn’t find their footing for much of the first two periods and the results were disastrous as they trailed by as many as six goals in a 7-3 loss to the Aberdeen Wings (8-10-1-2 overall) in a Riverside Arena Friday.

The Bruins (12-6-1 overall) have now lost three in a row and they allowed the Wings 16 power play opportunities in the loss. Austin trailed 2-0 after one period and it allowed four power play goals in a five-goal second period for Aberdeen.

“We started off bland and pretty vanilla and I think that goes with the morning skate. Being undisciplined and the amount of stick penalties we took, the next thing we knew we were pretty much out of the game,” Austin head coach Steve Howard said. “That’s three in a row and our guys need to answer, otherwise there are going to have to be some hard decisions.”

Email newsletter signup

The Bruins trailed 7-1 before they found their offense on a five-on-three power play. Austin Salani and Ocean Wallace each scored to bring the team within four goals, but it was too little, too late.

“They don’t understand what pushback means. Pushback isn’t taking stupid penalties with your stick. If you want to play rough and tough, play tough, but don’t use your stick and commit penalties,” Howard said. “We were bad. We were just awful. Our PK got trounced on and we just did not execute. Hats off to the Aberdeen Wings, they played good hockey and they were disciplined. Our good players were very, very bad tonight.”

Zach Morissette stopped 20 of the 27 shots he saw for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 2 5 0 – 7

Austin 0 3 0 – 3

First period

(AB) Simon Pollock (Leonid Bulgakov, Drew Mackie) 5:02

(AB) Nikolai Tiskevich (Matthew Wisener, Bulgakov) 19:01

Second period

(AB) Weston Turner 6:25

(AB) Wisener (Kid Vahakangas, Adam Dybal) 3:26

(AB) Pollock (Zach Reim) 7:43

(AB) Riley Sharun (Vahakangas, Logan Gravnik) 10:09

(A) Ocean Wallace (isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 17:05

(A) Austin Salani (Dylan Cook, Ashton Bynum) 17:34

Third period

No scoring