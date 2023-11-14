Walter W. “Sonny” Forschen, 74

Walter “Sonny” Forschen, age 74, of Andover died November 9. Sonny was born June 21, 1949 in Milaca, grew up in the Austin area and graduated from Lyle High School. He married Patricia Grundwalt on December 8, 1967 and eventually settled in Andover where they raised 3 sons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter R. Forschen and Etta Forschen; his brother, Vernon Forschen; son, Chad Forschen; and the light of his life, wife Pat. He will be deeply missed by sons, Troy Forschen and Kipp (Jenny) Forschen; sister, Donna (Gary) Lanz; grandchildren, Kayla, Emily, Owen, Lauren, Quinn, and Griffin; 3 great grandchildren, many beloved brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St, NW. Andover (763)767-7373 on Friday, November 17 1-4pm.