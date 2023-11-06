Two area runners finish in the top-35 at state cross country meet Published 11:08 am Monday, November 6, 2023

1 of 2

Three area runners finished their seasons at the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships at Lee Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights on Saturday.

Austin junior Marissa Shute took 32nd overall place with a time of 19:32.8 and freshman Sydney Lewis took 60th with a time of 20:04.5.

Pacelli freshman Kya McManus finished 34th in the Class A race with a time of 20:06.8.

Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson won the Class AA girls race with a time of 17:56.5 and Olivia Pauly of St. John’s Prep took first in the Class A girls race with a time of 18:20.5.