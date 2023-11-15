Three Mower organizations part of recent SEMAC grant distribution Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded grants to 49 applicants for a total of $334,910 in funding to organizations throughout southeastern Minnesota.

This included 27 Legacy grants for $226,460, nine Programming grants for $43,650, eight Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $39,800, and five General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $25,000.

Three organizations in Mower County received grants including:

Austin Area Commission for the Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Emerging Artists at ArtWorks Festival.

Summerset Community Theatre received a $10,000 Legacy grant for A Bright Tomorrow – Season 56.

Welcome Center received a $2,300 Legacy grant for Taste of Nations Austin MN.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.