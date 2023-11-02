Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5

Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

Email newsletter signup

More RSS General

Rookie QB Jaren Hall prepares for first start with Vikings after Cousins’ injury

Pending notice: Neil Jirele, 85

Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger

Tractor supply company awards LeRoy farmer with grant for small business

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections