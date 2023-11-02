Texas man gets over two years total in prison for three cases Published 5:14 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

A Texas man has been sentenced to prison in three different cases, which date as far back as 2021 and 2022.

The sentencing came Thursday afternoon for Daniel Garcia of Harlingen, Texas, who was in court for a total of five cases, two of which resulted in dismissed charges.

In one case he was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony domestic assault. Charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, both felonies, were dismissed.

That case dates back to December of 2021 when an ex-girlfriend accused Garcia of harassment and that she had previously been assaulted and that she had been threatened with both a knife and a screwdriver.

In a second case dating back to early 2022, Garcia was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony violation of a harassment restraining order and 18 months in prison for a second count of violation of a restraining order. He must also pay $3,592 in restitution.

And finally, Garcia was sentenced to 27 months in prison for felony third degree drugs sale dating back to July of 2021.

According to court records in that case, Garcia sold methamphetamines to a confidential informant in July of 2021, which turned out to be 5.422 grams.

All three sentences are to run concurrently with each other. With the largest sentence being 27 months, Garcia is looking at a little over two years in prison.

Charges of theft and violating a restraining order were dismissed in the other two cases.