PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Certificate of Assumed Name

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: Team Adelia

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1705 4TH ST SW AUSTIN MN 55912 United States

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: Adelia Dundas Foundation, Inc.

Address:

1705 4TH ST SW AUSTIN MN 55912 United States

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Christoph Dundas

MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: teamadelia2011@gmail.com

Work Item 1425915800028

Original File Number 1425915800028

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE

FILED

11/07/2023 11:59 PM

/s/Steve Simon

Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Austin Daily Herald:

Nov. 15 and 18, 2023

TEAM ADELIA