Suzette “Sue” K. Leighton, 76

Suzette “Sue” Kay Leighton, age 76, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Austin. Suzette Kay Goetcsh was born on February 27, 1947, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, to Arlene Goetcsh and Earl Berg. Sue was raised by her parents, Arlene and Lee “Lefty” Closs and graduated from Austin High School. Sue married Roger Bastyr and from this marriage, Robyn was born; the couple later divorced. Sue then married Michael Leighton. From this union, Ryan was born, and Michael adopted Robyn. After the couple divorced, Sue met the love of her life, Jan “Ener” Enerson and they spent over 40 years together enjoying life and all it had to offer. Sue worked for 40 years at Jerry’s Other Place and the Eagles. She loved being a waitress, visiting with her customers, and making people smile. She also enjoyed gardening and being outside at her home in the country enjoying nature. Above all else she loved the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Sue is survived by the love of her life, Jan “Ener” Enerson; children, Robyn (Doug) Reynolds, Ryan Leighton, Tawnya Gardner, Shawn (Dena) Enerson; grandchildren, Evan (Mercedes) Reynolds, Whitney Reynolds, Tori Gardner, Madison Enerson, and Aiden Enerson; great-granddaughter, Raevah Reynolds; bonus grandchildren, Jared Gardner, and Jacob Gardner; sisters, LeAnn (Don) Larson, and Terry Cruzen; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held from 1:00p.m.-?? on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at The Eagles Club in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.