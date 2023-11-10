Sterling Austin’s toy department comes to life Published 6:41 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

If you haven’t visited Sterling Pharmacy in a while, it might be time to take another look. With the introduction of several colorful, fun, and playful new characters, Sterling has taken the plunge into the world of toys.

Starting with the launch of their new website (YourSterlingToys.com) and expanding the toy department to nearly double its size, Sterling Toys now has a brand-new look for kids to explore.

With books, art, toys, educational STEM products, puzzles, games, and a section dedicated to babies, Sterling hopes to have something for all children. With their indoor play area and coffee bar that serves ice cream and cookies, Sterling is also inviting parents and grandparents to bring their little ones in for some entertainment on chilly Minnesota days.

Email newsletter signup

To highlight their new look, Sterling is hosting their first kids’ event this weekend. Nov. 11 is their Jolly Jamboree, which will include several kid-focused attractions like face painting, Christmas ornament decorating, free treats, a chance to win some of our best-selling toys, and more.