Speciality SPAM T-shirt sales net $160,000 donation to Maui relief fund Published 9:03 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Hormel Foods’ SPAM brand team has made another donation to the Maui wildfire relief effort to the tune of $160,000 raised through the sales of specially designed T-shirt sales.

Sales of shirts through Spam’s website coincided with a delivery of five truckloads of SPAM products totaling over 264,000 cans to help feed those in need in August. In total SPAM has donated cash and product valued at over $1 million.

The T-shirt effort sold more than 5,000 shirts within the first 48 hours.

All the proceeds making up this most recent donation went directly to the Aloha United Way Maui Fire Relief Fund.

“We have an incredible fan base and knew they would want to help support the people of Maui with us,” said SPAM brand Senior Brand Manager Jennies Kinscher in a press release. “We have the best fans around so it should be no surprise that they showed up in such a large and meaningful way. We are beyond grateful to get to make this donation on their behalf.”

The T-shirts can still be purchased by visiting SPAM’s website.