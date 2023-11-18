Scooter’s Coffee presents $277K donation to The Pink Agenda Published 6:03 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Through a $277,032 check donation that was presented to The Pink Agenda Thursday, Scooter’s Coffee will help the organization provide valuable resources such as funding for life-saving breast cancer research and raising awareness.

From Sept. 27- Oct. 31, and in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, customers across the 30-state Scooter’s Coffee footprint supported this critical research by collectively purchasing 461,673 customer-favorite Courage Cookies and/or by adding a donation to their order—the donations and 20% of the cookie sales will directly support breast cancer research.

Since 2020, Scooter’s Coffee has donated nearly $676,000 to The Pink Agenda and sold more than 1 million Courage Cookies across its footprint. Due to significant progress in breast cancer research, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

“For the fourth year in a row, we are so grateful for the direct and meaningful impact our partnership with Scooter’s Coffee has had on those fighting breast cancer,” said Serra Eken, Managing Director at The Pink Agenda. “This partnership helps fund groundbreaking research and care needed to save lives while raising awareness. We continue to strive to engage people today to find tomorrow’s cure.”

“We appreciate the unwavering support from our new and loyal customers as they rallied behind this cause. Our gratitude also extends to our dedicated franchisees and employees who made this important initiative happen.

To The Pink Agenda – thank you – for your dedication and incredible work to end this disease,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer at Scooter’s Coffee.

“We take immense pride once again in partnering with The Pink Agenda to join in the fight against breast cancer. Courage is an important core value at our company, and we extend heartfelt compassion to those battling breast cancer as they show incredible courage every day.”

The Pink Agenda funds four major research projects through its strategic partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). These projects aim to: improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and understand genetic risks.