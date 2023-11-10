Salvation Army needs bell-ringers look to kick off Red Kettle season Published 1:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Additional bell ringers are needed; new ’Tap to Give’ option accepts card payment in seconds

One of the familiar signs of the holiday season is the sound of a ringing bell accompanied by the sight of a Salvation Army bell ringer at a red kettle.

The bells and kettles will be out in force when The Salvation Army launches its annual Red Kettle campaign starting Nov. 18.

This year’s Red Kettle goal in the Mower County is $75,000 and is a critical element to The Salvation Army’s overall holiday fundraising campaign, as 70% of the organization’s funding is raised in the last three months of the year. These are funds that are needed to provide struggling families with food, housing and financial assistance throughout the year.

Bell ringers needed

The Salvation Army has an urgent need to register additional bell ringers to help raise funds for those who are struggling. The organization reports there have already been 318 hours scheduled by bell ringers, but another 1,622 hours are still needed in order to reach their kettle goal.

“Bell-ringers are vitally important to our campaign, because a kettle that has an actual bell ringer with it will raise between $60 and $90 an hour,” said division commander Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley. “That’s an enormous help in supporting our feeding and housing programs, because an unattended kettle won’t raise any funds.”

New ‘Tap’ technology

The Salvation Army will also be testing a new digital payment technology at one kettle location in Austin. “Tap to Give” devices will allow kettle donors to make a gift for as little as $5 with a quick 2-second tap of their chipped credit card, or on their smart phone with Apple Pay and Google Pay. There is no data to enter—just tap and go.

“Many people no longer carry cash with them, and with Tap To Give, we’ve made it incredibly easy to quickly make a small donation at the red kettle,” Polsley said.

While the pandemic has abated for the most part, Minnesota/North Dakota families are still struggling economically. According to PolicyLink.org, there are 64,000 Minnesota/9,000 North Dakota households behind on their rent, an average of $1,350 in Minnesota and $1,000 in North Dakota each. Investopedia.com reports that more than three out of four Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck, and with higher prices for food, gas, rent and heat, many families are forced to choose between feeding their families and paying rent.

“As more and more people come to The Salvation Army for help, we in turn rely on volunteer bell ringers for their help at this most important time of year,” said Sophie Crowell, volunteer relations director. “And if you ever feel like you’ve forgotten what the true meaning of Christmas is, ring a bell at a red kettle and you’ll quickly remember.”

The kettle tradition started in San Francisco in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee collected coins in a kettle to fund a Christmas dinner for the poor and destitute. The idea spread and, today, that tradition continues throughout the world.

Individuals, families, churches, businesses and others can find out more information and begin their own bell-ringing tradition by signing up at RegisterToRing.com.