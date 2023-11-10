Ruby’s Pantry Austin announces new 4 p.m. start time Published 1:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

Ruby’s Pantry in Austin has announced a change in their distribution start time. Beginning Thursday, Nov.16, the pantry will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. or until the items run out.

The reason for this change is to maximize the hours of daylight to conduct the distribution. Ruby’s feels this will make the event more comfortable for the guests and safer for volunteers.

Everything else with the pantry will be the same. It is a drive-thru with guests asked to have a clear place in their vehicle for the items with boxes or containers to put things into. It is still only a suggested $25 cash donation for each share with a two share per vehicle limit. Guests should enter the Mower County Fairgrounds at the north gate from Fourth Ave SW.

Ruby’s is always in need of volunteers and anyone willing to help can come to the fairgrounds around 2:30 p.m. to help with the set-up. Volunteers enter the fairgrounds through the Main Gate off 12th St SW.

For more information or to keep abreast of any changes to the distribution those interested should keep checking our facebook.com/Rubys-Pantry-Austin page or look to the Austin Daily Herald and KAUS AM/FM for any announcements. If anyone has questions they may call Grace Lutheran Church at 433-3445.