Rochester man sent to hospital after collision with tree Sunday morning Published 8:33 am Monday, November 6, 2023

A Rochester man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after his car struck a tree in Brownsdale.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Barrie Duane Dutschke, 58, was traveling northbound on Highway 56 in a 2015 BMW X3 SUV when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree near Pleasant Street in Brownsdale.

The crash took place at around 9:37 a.m.

Dutschke was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsdale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.