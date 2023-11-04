Riverland women open strong against Rainy River Published 7:57 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team opened their season with an overpowering performance as they beat Rainy River 81-57 in Riverland Gym Friday night.

Newcomer Barbora Franokova led the way for RCC as she posted 29 points in the win.

“(Barbora) was just going off for us tonight,” RCC head coach Andrew Kaiser said. “She was a little hurt, but she was our scorer in this game. We have lots of other scoring options as well.”

The Blue Devils enjoyed their best season in program history last year when they played in the NJCAA

Division III National Tournament for the first time and they return Kenai Holien, Erika Thurnau and Laura Granada from that team.

“They’ve only been a group together for 12 days now and once cohesiveness kicks in, we’ll be better,” Kasier said. “There were spurts of it tonight.”