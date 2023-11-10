Photos: IJ Holton students honor veterans on Veterans Day

Published 11:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Eric Johnson

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans were honored during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning at I.J. Holton Intermediate School.

A full program was held as students heard of the importance of honoring veterans, got to meet veterans and learned the proper etiquette of folding the American Flag.

