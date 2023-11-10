Photos: IJ Holton students honor veterans on Veterans Day
Published 11:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023
Honor Guard members wait in the hall as teachers and students make their way to the gym of I.J. Holton Intermediate School Friday for a Veterans Day Ceremony. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
I.J. Holton Intermediate School students takes students through the Pledge of Alligiance using sign language during a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
VFW Commander Scott Wiechmann addresses students at I.J. Holton Intermediate School students Friday during a Veterans Day ceremony. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Rolle Hanson informs students at I.J. Holton Intermediate School about what each fold of the American flag means during a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Ron Hanson guides I.J. Holton Intermediate School students through the process of folding an American flag during a Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the color guard helps I.J. Holton Intermediate School students learn how of fold the American flag during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning at the school. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans were honored during a Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning at I.J. Holton Intermediate School.
A full program was held as students heard of the importance of honoring veterans, got to meet veterans and learned the proper etiquette of folding the American Flag.