June 29, 1956 – Nov. 2, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Glen Fuller, 67, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, Nov. 2, in Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Deacon John Kluczny will officiate. A reception will follow.

Email newsletter signup

clasenjordan.com