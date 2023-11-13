Packers advance three to state swimming and diving meet Published 6:53 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023

The Packers had three of their best athletes shine at the Section 1A swimming and diving meet in Lakeville recently.

Junior Reese Norton won the diving championship to earn a state berth and junior Alayna Kennedy, finished right behind her to take second and get to state.

Freshman Gracie Greenman reset her own AHS record by taking second place in the 100-yard backstroke and she’ll be swimming in the state meet as well.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak, Madison Tauger, Leah Pischke (eighth)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (fourth)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (10th)

Diving: Reese Norton (first); Alayna Kennedy (second)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (seventh); Alivia Hemry (11th)

200-freestyle: Anna Kossman (15th)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman, Abbie Boysen (sixth)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (second)

100-breaststroke: Addison Tobak (15th)

400-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry (fifth)