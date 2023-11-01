Mitsuko Fuller, 90

Mitsuko Fuller, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at her home in Austin. Mitsuko Nagase was born on March 20, 1933, in Tokyo, Japan, to Yoshitaka and Teru (Oke) Nagase. In 1958, Mitsuko came to the United States and became a citizen in 1961. She worked as a dental assistant in Hayward, California, until her marriage to Donald Fuller on July 15, 1967, at Hamilton Air Force Base in California. Mitsuko was a loving mother to Don’s children and helped raise them from the time they were very young. The couple moved to Austin, Minnesota, in 1967. She was a nursing assistant at Sacred Heart Care Center for almost 15 years. Mitsuko enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing games on her tablet, and reading. She was a wonderful sewer; she sewed sportscoats for Don and designed a wedding dress. Together, the couple enjoyed traveling and visited Japan on several occasions. Mitsuko was a past member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Moose. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mitsuko is survived by her children, Kenneth Fuller of Austin, MN, David (Shirley) Fuller of England, Beverly Fuller of CA, and Deb Fuller of CA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; son, Wayne; parents; one brother; and three sisters.

In honoring Mitsuko’s wishes, no services will be held. A private family interment will be held for Mitsuko and Don at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.