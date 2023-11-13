Minot sweeps Bruins with a 4-2 victory
Published 6:39 pm Sunday, November 12, 2023
The Austin Bruins lost in Minot for the second straight night when they fell to the Minotauros 4-2 Saturday night.
Trent Wiemken had 23 saves for Austin (12-5-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 1 1 0 – 2
Minot 1 2 1 – 4
First period
(A) Kaden Muir (Damon Furuseth, Alex Laurenza) 6:10
(M) Colby (Chad Muller, Nicholas Sewecke) 8:41
Second period
(M) Phillip Lalonde (Will Dawson, Weston Knox) 4:14
(M) Trevor Stachowiak (John Small, Colby Woogk) 4:41
(A) Austin Salani (Ashton Bynum, Dylan Cook) 18:56
Third period
(M) Jack O’Hanisain (Rylan Jockims) 12:54