Minot sweeps Bruins with a 4-2 victory

The Austin Bruins lost in Minot for the second straight night when they fell to the Minotauros 4-2 Saturday night.

Trent Wiemken had 23 saves for Austin (12-5-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 0 – 2

Minot 1 2 1 – 4

First period

(A) Kaden Muir (Damon Furuseth, Alex Laurenza) 6:10

(M) Colby (Chad Muller, Nicholas Sewecke) 8:41

Second period

(M) Phillip Lalonde (Will Dawson, Weston Knox) 4:14

(M) Trevor Stachowiak (John Small, Colby Woogk) 4:41

(A) Austin Salani (Ashton Bynum, Dylan Cook) 18:56

Third period

(M) Jack O’Hanisain (Rylan Jockims) 12:54