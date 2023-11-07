Marvin Pater, 98

Marvin Pater, age 98, of Lansing, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minnesota. Marvin was born on June 13, 1925, in Ashton, Iowa, to Gerrit and Gertrude (Vlaustuin) Pater. He was united in marriage to Kathleen “Katie” Higgins on August 31, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were married for 77 years. Marvin worked at Hormel for 40 years before he retired and was able to enjoy retirement for the next 41 years. He loved to travel, camp, bowl, and watch the Minnesota Twins.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Meredith (Becky) Pater of Reads Landing, Minnesota; daughter, Cozette (Jeff) Ruzek of Hayfield, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, Tony (Nellie) Pater, Tonya (Dave) Kuntz, Eric (Nicole) Pater, Uri (Nicole) Young, Brianna (Ryan) Kuster, Jeremy (Karyn) Laska, Corey Laska, and Travis (Lacy) Laska; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Lawrence Pater of Crosslake, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and ten siblings and their spouses.

A huge thank you to the entire staff of Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield and Mayo Clinic Hospice for the great care they took of Marvin over the past year. Our family cannot thank you enough.

The memorial service for Marvin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Waltham. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date in St. Michael’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waltham. It was Marvin’s wish to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic’s Anatomical Bequest Program. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.