Mapleview man charged with criminal sexual conduct of a child Published 6:35 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

A Mapleview man, who law enforcement had been looking for dating back to August of this year, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Joshua Alan Lamaack, 43, was charged Thursday in Mower County District Court with felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, penetration or contact with a person under 13 and felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree-injury-use of force/coerce.

He is currently being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bail with no conditions or $50,000 with conditions.

Lamaack’s case dates back to late September 2021 when an adult male reported to a medical provider that he had been sexually abused from when he was 11-years-old to around 17-years-old.

The case was disclosed to the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center and then the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. According to the court complaint, an Inver Grove Police officer questioned the victim.

The victim said he had been introduced to Lamaack and that Lamaack would give him money, alcohol, marijuana and video games. As time went on, the victim said that Lamaack inappropriately touched him, and that later the abuse escalated.

In June of 2022 a detective with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim who told the detective that he allegedly had been repeatedly abused by Lamaack over the course of years from age 11 to 17 and estimated that the abuse happened hundreds of times.

The complaint goes on to say that alleged incidents happened in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Mapleview with some incidents taking place in a camper at the Mower County Fair, at night, where Lamaack, who traveled working at carnivals and fairs throughout the state, was working.

The victim also alleged that he saw Lamaack abuse two other young boys.

Because Lamaack traveled, the detective could not get in touch with Lamaack at his home and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 8 of this year.

Lamaack’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.