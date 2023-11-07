Man with domestic assault history changes plea Published 5:36 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

An Austin man with a history of domestic abuse has reached a plea deal with the Mower County Attorney’s office in his most recent case.

In court papers filed last week, Jacob Michael Storlie, 34, has agreed to plead guilty and was subsequently convicted of felony domestic assault in Mower County District Court Monday. Three other charges including felony threats of violence, felony domestic assault by strangulation and felony false imprisonment would be dismissed according to the deal.

Also according to court documents, the deal requires that Storlie fully comply with treatment and doesn’t violate release conditions.

Official sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024.

Storlie was charged in September of this month after he was arrested for assaulting and restraining the victim of the case multiple times over the course of nearly four and half hours from 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 to around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 3.

During the duration, Storlie had been accused of striking the victim and choking her to the point of nearly passing out an estimated 30 times. Eventually, the victim was able to escape and when police arrived they observed bruising that spanned the length of the victim’s arms and irritation around her neck.

Storlie also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and told her she wasn’t leaving the house. He was later arrested on Sept. 4 after locating him hiding in an attack space of the residence.

According to court documents, Storlie has past domestic abuse convictions from two different cases in September of 2021.