Letter to the Editor: Take an active role in the APS District Published 5:19 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A few months into another exciting school year, I find myself reflecting on my own time at Austin Public Schools. I graduated from Austin High School in 1997 and had a great educational experience that prepared me well. As an Austin native, I hold immense pride in our district, dedicated staff, and wonderful students. Now, as a member of the school board, I am excited to see the bright future ahead for our district.

Austin is a place like no other, a community that has undergone significant growth and transformation as we have welcomed many new residents from around the world. Diversity continues to enrich our district and community, making it a truly unique part of our state and region.

Looking ahead, enrollment in our district is expected to grow by more than 15% in the next 10 years. To prepare for the future, the school board has approved a long-term strategic plan focused on four goals. These objectives include providing support and resources to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment, creating a “Packer Profile” for all learners, ensuring district-wide, multi-tiered systems of support for all learners, and demonstrating efficient and equitable management of dollars and resources.

As we move forward in pursuit of these goals, our district and school board invite your questions and feedback. For deeper insight into our strategic vision, please visit AccelerateAustin.org. Together, we will shape a bright future for Austin Public Schools.

Carolyn Dube

Austin School

Board Member