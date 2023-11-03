Larson honored for time at Colorado school Published 5:34 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A lauded former music teacher who once taught in the Austin Public Schools District has added another honor to his name.

Richard Larson, who taught music at APS from 1966 to 1982, was inducted as part of the 2023 Cherry Creek Hall of Fame, recognized during a ceremony at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado on Oct. 3.

Larson was one of 18 people inducted into the Cherry Creek Public Schools Hall, at which he taught between 1982 to 1995. During that time he led the Cherry Creek High School choral and orchestral music programs.

It was also under his direction that the Cherry Creek Meistersingers performed at the American Choral Directors Association conventions of 1988 and 1994, the 1989 national convention and the 1990 National MENC in Washington, DC.

He was named Colorado ACDA Choral Conductor of the year in 1989 and taught music at both the University of Northern Colorado and Metropolitan State College in Denver.

Both close friends and former students were in attendance for the induction.