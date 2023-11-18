Jeneielle Soucek, 78, passed away on November 15th, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Jeneielle was born January 26, 1945 in Austin, Minnesota to Jason and June Gibertson. She graduated from Austin High School in 1963. She met the love of her life, Jim Soucek, in high school and they were married on May 2nd, 1964. Jim and Jeneielle had three daughters, Jennifer, Jill and Jackie. Jeneielle devoted her life to taking care of her family. Jeneielle worked at Austin Savings and Loan from 1963 to 1966 and later worked at Taco John’s from 1985 to 2013 and always remembered the orders for her regular customers.

Jeneielle was an avid bowler and spent many years bowling at Echo Lanes. She was inducted into the Austin Bowling Hall of Fame in 1993 and was a proud member of the 600 club. In her younger days Jeneille loved traveling, especially with Jim on the motorcycle and with her bowling team to national tournaments. Jeneielle loved reading, playing Bingo and going to the casino. Above all things Jeneielle treasured time with her family and friends. She loved her grandchildren and attended as many of their events as she could. She also shared her homemade jam, stewed tomatoes, salsa and especially what became known as Grandma’s famous chocolate chip cookies with them every time they visited.

Email newsletter signup

Her family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for their loving care and support for her and her family. Jeneielle was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and received a life saving transplant from Dwayne Morse in 2013. In a final act of giving, Jeneielle donated her body to the Mayo Clinic in the hope that their education and research will help others.

Jeneielle is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Soucek. Her daughters Jennifer Peters of Roseville, MN, Jill (Justin) Wurth of Mason City, IA and Jackie (John) Ulven of Minneapolis, MN. Her grandchildren Blake Peters, Lauren Peters (Connar Dehnert), Derek Wurth, Marci Wurth and Nathan Wurth. Her sister Sandra (Bill) Dalquist and brother Dennis (Cheryl) Gilbertson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and June Gilbertson, her in-laws Francis and Evelyn Soucek, her brother Dean Gilbertson and her sister Eileen Koopal.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 8th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour before the service. Memorials are preferred to the PKD Foundation.