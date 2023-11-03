Jamey Helgeson: Give to the Max Day 2023 and its impact on LIFE Published 5:06 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Supporting LIFE Mower County on Give To The Max Day 2023 (Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023) is crucial for individuals participating in youth, family, and adult enrichment activities, as well as those involved in disability advocacy for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

LIFE Mower County plays a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity, empowerment, and community engagement for people of all abilities. Their programs offer life-changing opportunities, promoting social interaction, skill development, and independence.

By contributing, participants ensure that individuals with I/DD have access to vital resources, personalized support, and a supportive network. This support enhances the overall quality of life for these individuals and their families, promoting inclusivity, self-esteem, and personal growth. Your donation on Give To The Max Day 2023 directly empowers these programs, making a profound impact on the lives of those with I/DD and their loved ones, creating a more inclusive and compassionate community for all.

Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated. Help us reach our goal of $3,000. Donate at https://tinyurl.com/gtmd2023.

Bridging the Gap

Family plays an undeniably crucial role in our lives, offering love, support, and a sense of belonging. However, for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), the importance of enrichment activities cannot be overlooked, especially when family is distant or absent. LIFE Mower County recognizes the significance of both family and enrichment activities, striving to create a balanced and inclusive environment for those with I/DD.

For individuals with I/DD, the presence of family can provide invaluable emotional support. Spending time with loved ones fosters a sense of belonging, promotes emotional well-being, and offers a strong support system. However, not everyone with I/DD has the privilege of having family nearby. Some may lack family connections altogether, making them reliant on alternative sources of companionship and personal development.

This is where enrichment activities at LIFE Mower County come into play. These programs are designed to offer a dual focus: skill-building and socialization. Adults with I/DD deserve opportunities to learn, grow, and make friends, just like anyone else. These activities serve as a bridge between the gap left by the absence of family or the geographical separation from family members.

“Our Place” is a perfect example of this dual-focus approach. It provides a nurturing and welcoming environment, much like a second home, where participants feel they genuinely belong. It’s a place where individuals with I/DD can explore new opportunities, face new challenges, and most importantly, forge new friendships. These activities serve as a crucial supplement to the support that the family would typically provide.

The benefits of enrichment activities for adults with I/DD extend far beyond social interaction. They offer opportunities for skill development, which can enhance the quality of life for these individuals. Learning new skills not only boosts self-esteem but also increases independence, allowing them to navigate daily life with greater ease and confidence.

While family is an essential support network, it’s not always enough, especially when geographical distance or a lack of family connections is a barrier. Enrichment activities address this gap, ensuring that individuals with I/DD receive the education, skill-building, friendships, and fun they rightfully deserve.

Upcoming Events

Monday: Youth/Family: Take and Make a Beaded Character Keychain

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling – Fall Season

Wednesday: Youth/Family: Cooking with Thelma

Thursday: What’s Cooking with Thelma – Fruit Salad

Nov. 11: Special Olympics State Bowling Competition

Nov. 14: Friendsgiving Dinner and Dance

Nov. 15: Special Olympics Bowling – Fall Season

Nov. 15: Youth/Family: Felting Craft Class

Nov. 16: Adventures In Learning ­— Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program

Nov. 17: Open Center

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar